Govt Urges Farmers To Expedite Wheat Harvesting

6 minutes ago Sat, 28 Oct 2023 05:35:23 GMT

The Government has urged wheat farmers to speed up harvesting their crop to avoid losses from rains expected in the first week of November, reported The Sunday Mail.

The Chief director (agricultural engineering, mechanisation, post-harvest agro-processing and soil conservation) in the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Engineer Edwin Zimunga said: