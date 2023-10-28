Govt Urges Farmers To Expedite Wheat Harvesting
The Government has urged wheat farmers to speed up harvesting their crop to avoid losses from rains expected in the first week of November, reported The Sunday Mail.
The Chief director (agricultural engineering, mechanisation, post-harvest agro-processing and soil conservation) in the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Engineer Edwin Zimunga said:
We are urging all wheat farmers to expedite harvesting of their winter wheat crops by all means available.Feedback
We have created combine harvesters clusters countrywide, where farmers can access efficient service.
Farmers need to get in touch with local leadership to organise and schedule harvesting and grain drying services immediately to save the winter wheat.
Are you a Civil Servant or Pensioner in Zimbabwe?
Get a smartphone 📱 on Zero Deposit. 24 hours to process.
Click here to apply using WhatsApp +263736121139
Zimbabwe expects to harvest a record 430 000 tonnes of wheat this year at a time the annual national demand for the cereal stands at 360 000 tonnes.
More: Pindula News
Tags
0 Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals