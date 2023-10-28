Magaya Says Construction Of Heart Stadium Nears Completion

We are almost there and we are just trying to make sure that we tick all the boxes.

Every step that we have taken has been guided by the experts in that field.

Workers have been working every minute on shifts and we are happy with what we have done so far.

We are expecting to have the stadium commissioned on the 5th of November which is next week.

That is my wish and we are working hard to try and accomplish that.

I would like to thank every stakeholder who has been handy in the construction of this stadium.

You know I love football and I am doing this for football, not myself. I am not doing this for anyone else but my country.

Heart Stadium, a 5000-seater facility, has been under construction for the past two months.

The Minister of Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture Kirsty Coventry recently toured the venue.

