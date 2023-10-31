Baobab Stadium To Host Chibuku Super Cup Final; Dynamos Says It's Not Fair

Please be advised that following consultations with sponsors, the Chibuku Super Cup final shall be played at Baobab Stadium in Mhondoro-Ngezi on Sunday, 3 December 2023.

However, the Glamour Boys feel that playing the final at Ngezi Platinum Stars’s home turf is not fair as it gives their opponents a home advantage.

DeMbare wants the Chibuku Super Cup to be played at a neutral venue such as Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo.

A Dynamos official, who chose not to be named, told H-Metro that it would have been better if the venue for the final was announced before the tournament started. Said the official:

We are not happy at all that of all the available neutral venues, including Mandava and Barbourfields, the PSL has chosen that the final be played at the home of our opponents. We feel this is very unfair because it sort of gives the other team an advantage. Maybe, it would have been right for the venue of the final to have been named before the tournament started rather than now because this will be seen as trying to help our opponents. To us, Barbourfields would have been the perfect venue for the game.

However, according to the regulations, the PSL has the right to organise any Chibuku Super Cup match at the venue of their choice. The regulations say:

The organisation, control and management of the competition, and any rights of any nature associated with it shall be vested within the PSL who shall consult with Delta Beverages from time to time. The responsibilities of the PSL Secretariat include, amongst other matters, fixing the dates and venues of the matches.

In Europe, the venue for the Champions League final is usually taken at UEFA’s Executive Committee Meeting two years prior.

More: Pindula News

