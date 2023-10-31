Commuter Omnibus Routes Waived For Police Commissioner’s Funfair

5 minutes ago Tue, 31 Oct 2023 11:28:52 GMT

Kombis that do not have route permits to roads leading to the Morris Depot grounds have been granted the greenlight to ferry people to the venue for the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP)’s Commissioner-General of Police’s 2023 Funfair edition to be held on 4 November.

In a statement, ZRP spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the event will be held from 7 AM to 9 PM at Morris Depot grounds, now Mkushi Police Academy grounds.

He said the Ministry of Transport has granted their applications for a waiver of routes for registered transporters to ferry members of the public straight to the venue. Reads the statement:

Feedback