Commuter Omnibus Routes Waived For Police Commissioner’s Funfair
Kombis that do not have route permits to roads leading to the Morris Depot grounds have been granted the greenlight to ferry people to the venue for the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP)’s Commissioner-General of Police’s 2023 Funfair edition to be held on 4 November.
In a statement, ZRP spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the event will be held from 7 AM to 9 PM at Morris Depot grounds, now Mkushi Police Academy grounds.
He said the Ministry of Transport has granted their applications for a waiver of routes for registered transporters to ferry members of the public straight to the venue. Reads the statement:
The Zimbabwe Republic Police’s Commissioner-General of Police’s 2023 Funfair edition will be held on 4th November 2023 at Mkushi Police Academy, formerly Morris Depot, grounds starting from 0700 hours to 2100 hours.
The Commissioner of Road Motor Transportation under the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development has granted a waiver of commuter omnibus route authority in order to enable smooth travel of revelers to and from Mkushi Police Academy.
Therefore, all holders of valid commuter omnibus route authority that operate within Harare are advised that the route restrictions for their road service permits will be waived only on 04th November 2023.
The public is invited to this big family event on the entertainment calendar hosted by the Commissioner-General of Police.
The Commissioner-General Funfair is an annual event that is a brainchild of the former Commissioner-General of the Police, Augustine Chihuri.
