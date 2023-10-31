Lionel Messi Wins Ballon d'Or For Eighth Time

During his acceptance speech, Messi, who became the first MLS-based player to the Ballon d’Or, said, as quoted by ESPN:

I couldn't imagine having the career that I've had. Everything that I've achieved. The fortune I've had playing for the best team in the world, the best team in history. It's nice to win these individual trophies. To win the Copa America and then the World Cup, to get it done is amazing. All of them [Ballon d'Or awards] are special for different reasons.

Meanwhile, Barcelona and Spain midfielder Aitana Bonmatí won the Ballon d’Or Féminin after she helped Barça win Liga F and the Champions League last season, before leading Spain to World Cup glory in the summer.

Messi’s Argentina teammate Emiliano Martinez won the Yashin Trophy for best goalkeeper.

England and Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham was handed the Kopa Trophy as the world’s top player under the age of 21.

Messi first won the Ballon d’Or in 2009 and then again in 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019 and 2021.

Cristiano Ronaldo has won it five times, while Michel Platini, Johan Cruyff and Marco van Basten are all three-time winners.

According to ESPN, Messi scored 21 goals in 41 appearances in the 2021/22 season as Paris Saint-Germain retained the Ligue 1 title before moving to Inter Miami earlier this year.

He has scored 11 goals in 14 games for Miami, helping the franchise win its first-ever piece of silverware, the Leagues Cup.

More: Pindula News

