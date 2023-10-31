SADC Extraordinary Summit Adjourns To 04 November

5 minutes ago Tue, 31 Oct 2023 16:43:26 GMT

The SADC virtual Extra-Ordinary Summit held on Tuesday, 31 October adjourned after preliminary discussions on the political and security situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The SADC leaders decided to resume the discussions in Luanda, Angola on Saturday, 04 November 2023.

A statement issued by the SADC Secretariat in Gaborone, Botswana reads:

Feedback