Shadaya, Baba Harare And Seh Calaz Defend Tinashe Mutarisi

5 minutes ago Tue, 31 Oct 2023 14:29:05 GMT

Musicians Seh Calaz and Baba Harare, as well as social media personality Shadaya, have defended Executive Chairman and Founder of Nash Holdings Tinashe Mutarisi after he clashed with preacher-cum-ZANU PF apologist Passion Java, and singer Mudiwa Hood on social media.

Mutarisi lambasted Java and Hood, saying they were jealous of him for “the love and respect from the people of Zimbabwe” that he receives without putting any effort.

He also claimed that Java and Hood have continuously attacked him and his Nash Paints business “without any valid reason.”

