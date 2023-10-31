Tshabangu "Is A Real Man", Says Chinamasa As He Names CCC Officials "Funding" Renegade

Without a shadow of a doubt, Tshabangu has balls, the sort of balls you see so prominently, arrogantly, and shamelessly displayed by those 2 metal bulls locked in mortal combat at a Trek Service Station to the approving stare and scrutiny of both customers and passersby alike.

In recalling CCC MPs and Councillors mainly from Bulawayo and Matabeleland where he comes from, Tshabangu effectively wrestled control of the party from Chamisa.

Chinamasa believes Tshabangu is working for senior CCC officials, among them Tendai Biti and Professor Welshman Ncube, who were MDC Alliance vice presidents, and Charlton Hwende, who was MDC Alliance secretary general. He said:

But when I say Tshabangu has balls, don’t be impressed too soon. He is indeed a very brave man, but this must be qualified. To be honest, Me-Thinks Sengenzo Tshabangu is a Cat’s paw, meaning that he is a person used by another to undertake a dangerous or unpleasant task (“cat’s paw” is derived from the tale of a clever monkey who used a cat’s foot to rake chestnuts from the fire). Looking into my crystal ball, I see clearly 3, perhaps 4, 5, or 6 monkeys using Tshabangu to douse the inferno started by Emperor Nero to burn colleagues he wants discarded from the leadership of Triple C. Who are these Monkeys? The top 3 Monkeys are undoubtedly Tendai Biti, Professor Welshman Ncube, and Charlton Hwende who, to their regret and utter shame, have not been endowed with balls worth displaying. As events unfold, I cannot rule out Chibaya and Zvizwai to be part of the conspiracy against the Emperor, if not, at the very least, these other monkeys can be reckoned to be looking forward to feeding from the 3 top monkeys’ trough in the event the plot succeeds. Just think of it. Sengenzo Tshabangu declares himself Interim Secretary General of Triple C and none of these monkeys issues a Statement to dispute the fact.

More: Pindula News

