Harare Woman Goes Missing After Church Service

8 minutes agoWed, 01 Nov 2023 07:39:59 GMT
A 22-year-old woman from Kuwadzana Phase 3 has been missing since leaving a church service on Sunday.

The woman, Nyasha Sibanda did not return home after the church service.

Her mother, Privilege Mbedzi, told H-Metro that they reported her disappearance to the police.

Mbedzi is appealing to anyone with information on Nyasha’s whereabouts to assist in bringing her back home safely. She said:

We once got a phone call from someone who said that she was seen around the Mufakose-Marimba area, but we didn’t find her when we searched for her in the area.

She suffers from delayed assessment disorder.

Nyasha was wearing a maroon skirt and a blue top when she went missing.

Anyone with information on Nyasha’s whereabouts can contact Mbedzi on 0772 891 718 or 0773 063 060.

