Harare Woman Goes Missing After Church Service

Mbedzi is appealing to anyone with information on Nyasha’s whereabouts to assist in bringing her back home safely. She said:

We once got a phone call from someone who said that she was seen around the Mufakose-Marimba area, but we didn’t find her when we searched for her in the area. Are you a Civil Servant or Pensioner in Zimbabwe? Get a smartphone 📱 on Zero Deposit. 24 hours to process. Click here to apply using WhatsApp +263736121139 She suffers from delayed assessment disorder.

Nyasha was wearing a maroon skirt and a blue top when she went missing.

Anyone with information on Nyasha’s whereabouts can contact Mbedzi on 0772 891 718 or 0773 063 060.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment