Harare Woman Goes Missing After Church Service
A 22-year-old woman from Kuwadzana Phase 3 has been missing since leaving a church service on Sunday.
The woman, Nyasha Sibanda did not return home after the church service.
Her mother, Privilege Mbedzi, told H-Metro that they reported her disappearance to the police.
Mbedzi is appealing to anyone with information on Nyasha’s whereabouts to assist in bringing her back home safely. She said:
We once got a phone call from someone who said that she was seen around the Mufakose-Marimba area, but we didn’t find her when we searched for her in the area.
Are you a Civil Servant or Pensioner in Zimbabwe?
Get a smartphone 📱 on Zero Deposit. 24 hours to process.
Click here to apply using WhatsApp +263736121139
She suffers from delayed assessment disorder.
Nyasha was wearing a maroon skirt and a blue top when she went missing.
Anyone with information on Nyasha’s whereabouts can contact Mbedzi on 0772 891 718 or 0773 063 060.
More: Pindula News