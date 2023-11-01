SADC Extraordinary Summit Set To Discuss Zimbabwe's Disputed Elections

SADC Chairperson and Angolan leader, President Joao Lourenco, commended Zimbabwe and the Kingdom of Eswatini for recently holding elections “in a democratic manner”. Said Shava:

He (President Lourenco) was very positive and congratulated Zimbabwe once again. If you remember he did congratulate His Excellency, President Mnangagwa, for his re-election when we were in New York during UNGA.

Today at the opening ceremony, he repeated that same message and also congratulated the Kingdom of Eswatini.

Nothing more about Zimbabwe came out, although we identified an agenda item that wanted to discuss Zimbabwe but we adjourned before we got to it. Of course, it was included by the people who prepared it, the Secretariat…

The meeting ended because we were having connectivity glitches in the various places from which we were following proceedings, so the meeting became inconsistent because of audibility issues.

The chairman suggested that we should defer it so we could meet in person.