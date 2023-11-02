CCC Appeals For SADC's Intervention After Abduction Of MP In Broad Daylight

5 minutes ago Thu, 02 Nov 2023 04:39:31 GMT

The opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has appealed for SADC’s intervention in Zimbabwe’s “political crisis” after the party’s Youth Quota MP in the National Assembly, Takudzwa Ngadziore was allegedly abducted and tortured by suspected State agents on Wednesday, 01 November.

Ngadziore recorded his abduction live on Facebook before he was reportedly taken to Mazowe where he was tortured before being stripped naked and dumped.

The kidnapping comes less than a month after former Mabvuku-Tafara MP James Chidhakwa (MDC) was abducted, tortured and later dumped along Arcturus Road.

