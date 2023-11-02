CCC Appeals For SADC's Intervention After Abduction Of MP In Broad Daylight
The opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has appealed for SADC’s intervention in Zimbabwe’s “political crisis” after the party’s Youth Quota MP in the National Assembly, Takudzwa Ngadziore was allegedly abducted and tortured by suspected State agents on Wednesday, 01 November.
Ngadziore recorded his abduction live on Facebook before he was reportedly taken to Mazowe where he was tortured before being stripped naked and dumped.
The kidnapping comes less than a month after former Mabvuku-Tafara MP James Chidhakwa (MDC) was abducted, tortured and later dumped along Arcturus Road.
Addressing reporters on Wednesday, CCC Chief Whip Amos Chibaya, said Ngadziore was arrested while on his way to the Parliament. He said:
Honourable Ngadziore was abducted while on his way to the parliament.
He was abducted at a gunpoint. this adds to surging politically motivated violence and targeted abductions.
Several opposition activists who have been kidnapped over the years have alleged that their captors injected them with unknown substances. Said Chibaya:
The pattern of injections is a big worry to us, all of them were injected with an unknown substance. A systematic way to eliminate those who differ from ZANU PF.
We have a political crisis in Zimbabwe arising out of a disputed election of 23 August 2023.
If an MP can be abducted in broad daylight in the capital city think of our activists all over the country who are being victimized for being CCC.
Chibaya demanded that the Police investigate Ngadziore’s abduction and arrest the perpetrators. He said:
We appeal to law enforcement agencies, particularly the police to investigate this issue with urgency and due diligence
We reject the brazen attempt to turn Zimbabwe into a pariah republic.
We are aware that SADC is meeting on the 4th of November to deliberate on other issues such as developments in Zimbabwe.
We call for Zimbabwe’s return to democracy and full respect of the law.
Journalist and political activist Itai Dzamara was abducted on the morning of 9 March 2015 by five unidentified men while at a barber shop in Harare’s Glenview suburb and has never been seen since.
