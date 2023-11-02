Peter Moyo Completes First Phase Of Album Launch

The event marked 12 years since the death of his father, who passed away in 2011. Said Peter:

Launch was amazing and I was happy that my friends in this industry supported me. Well, this album is doing great and I am happy all is going well. I am giving you the best version of me.

Peter took over the reins of Utakataka Express after the death of his father.

He only started singing after his father became ill and in June 2013, he released his début album “Mushonga Mukuru” which was auctioned for US$5000.

Peter is grateful to his father’s fans, who are still supporting his journey, and helping him in trying to keep the Utakataka legacy alive. He said:

It’s 12 years now and it feels like we lost the legend yesterday because the support we are still getting is amazing.

