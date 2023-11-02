United States Of America "Disturbed" By Reported Abductions Of CCC Members
The United States has expressed concern over reports of assault and abductions of opposition members in Zimbabwe.
Through its embassy in Zimbabwe, the United States urged the Government of Zimbabwe to respect constitutional rights and the fundamental freedoms of all its citizens.
A statement posted on the U.S. Embassy in Zimbabwe’s X page on Thursday afternoon reads:
The United States is deeply disturbed by continued reports of violence, assault & abductions of opposition members in #Zimbabwe. We urge respect for constitutional rights & the fundamental freedoms that underpin them.
This follows the abduction of CCC Member of Parliament Takudzwa Ngadziore, on Wednesday, while on his way to Parliament.
CCC said the youthful MP was dumped in Christon Bank, Mazowe, after he was forcibly undressed, subjected to torture, and injected with an unidentified substance.
Former Mabvuku-Tafara legislator James Chidhakwa (MDC) was also allegedly abducted, tortured and injected with an unidentified substance, recently.
Meanwhile, human rights lawyer Douglas Coltart, on Wednesday staged a solitary protest against the alleged abductions of CCC members by suspected state agents.
Coltart marched along a street in Harare holding a placard with the message: “No to abductions! No to barbarism.”
