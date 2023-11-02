Zimbabwe Rakes In US$209 Million From Lithium Exports In 9 Months - Minister

4 minutes ago Thu, 02 Nov 2023 05:59:03 GMT

Zimbabwe earned US$209 million from the export of lithium in the first nine months of 2023, nearly three times more than last year’s earnings, Mines and Mining Development Minister, Zhemu Soda, said on Wednesday.

The Herald reported Minister Soda as saying that the rise in demand for lithium and battery minerals is due to the growth of green energy industries.

He was speaking at the inaugural Lithium and Battery Minerals Conference held on the sidelines of the Mine Entra 2023 Exhibition in Bulawayo. Said Soda:

