Nakamba To Be Named Warriors Captain | Report

4 minutes ago Fri, 03 Nov 2023 07:47:05 GMT

Warriors coach Baltemar Brito is reportedly set to name Luton Town midfielder Marvelous Nakamba as the captain of the Zimbabwe senior men’s football team ahead of the Warriors’ back-to-back 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Nigeria this month.

Saudi Arabian-based forward Knowledge Musona captained the Warriors for several years before he announced his retirement from international football in May 2022.

While many football fans had expected France-based Marshall Munetsi to be handed the captaincy, it appears that Nakamba will inherit the armband from Musona.

