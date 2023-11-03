Nakamba To Be Named Warriors Captain | Report
Warriors coach Baltemar Brito is reportedly set to name Luton Town midfielder Marvelous Nakamba as the captain of the Zimbabwe senior men’s football team ahead of the Warriors’ back-to-back 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Nigeria this month.
Saudi Arabian-based forward Knowledge Musona captained the Warriors for several years before he announced his retirement from international football in May 2022.
While many football fans had expected France-based Marshall Munetsi to be handed the captaincy, it appears that Nakamba will inherit the armband from Musona.
NewsDay reported a source as saying that the 29-year-old Hwange-born midfielder will take over the Warriors armband “unless something dramatic happens”. Said the source:
Unless something dramatic happens, it appears Brito wants Nakamba to be the new captain.
Brito picked Nakamba to vote in the FIFA Ballon d’Or as the Zimbabwe captain representative two months ago, another indication that he will give the Warriors armband to the former Bantu Rovers player.
The FIFA Ballon d’Or award is voted for by national team coaches and their captains, and a selected group of journalists.
