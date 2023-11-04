Elon Musk: There Will Come A Point Where No Job Is Needed Due To AI
Tessla founder, Elon Musk has said artificial intelligence (AI) is the most disruptive force in history addig that there will come a point where no job is needed due to AI.
Elon Musk made the remarks during an interview with Rishi Sunak, the British Prime Minister. The interview followed the AI Summit at Bletchley Park.
Elon Musk, the owner of X, formerly Twitter, who is also the richest man in the world, said robots will be able to do almost everything a human can do. Watch the video below for more.
The development of AI has caused fear amongst many individuals across the globe as its potential is yet to be fully comprehended. While some are happy that AI will definitely make lives easy, some believe it will leave many people jobless and unable to fend for their families.
