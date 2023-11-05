Castle Lager PSL Title: Dynamos Close In On Ngezi Platinum

when we should be pushing for the title and the weekend where our title opponents lose points motamba zvenyu neDraw paHome futi (you play for a draw at home) …disappointing.

Unfortunately, Dynamos had some challenges with player availability due to injuries and suspensions. Coach Genesis Mangombe said Dynamos’ defence suffered three injuries in Kevin, Elvis and Dzvinyai ahead of the match. Makarati and Shandirwa are suspended and Brandon Mpofu has a family issue. He added:

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

We still have to make it work with the available players.

The 2023 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season is nearing its conclusion, with only four matches remaining.

Meanwhile, Highlanders and CAPS United played to a one-all draw at Babourfields Stadium in Bulawayo. CAPS United took the lead with a long-range strike from Rodrick Chinyengetere, but Highlanders fought back in the second half with Mason Mushore scoring the equalizer. The match had a relatively low attendance as both teams are not performing well this season.

In another match, Yadah dominated with a six-nil victory over ZPC Kariba, showing their determination to avoid relegation. Yadah moved up to 13th place in the league standings, while Kariba dropped two places.

Tags

Leave a Comment