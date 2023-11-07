120 Miners Killed From January To July 2023

8 minutes ago Tue, 07 Nov 2023 06:57:16 GMT

The mining industry recorded an increase in mining accidents during the period January to July 2023, compared to the same period last year.

According to the latest State of Mining Industry Survey Report for 2024 released by the Chamber of Mines last week, the mining industry reported 110 fatal accidents during the period January to July 2023, compared to 106 fatal accidents during the same period last year.

The 110 accidents resulted in 120 fatalities and 92 percent of the accidents reported during the period under review occurred underground, with large-scale operations contributing 18 percent to the total accidents. Part of the report reads:

