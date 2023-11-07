Armed Robber Gunned Down During Shootout With Detectives

The suspects were initially part of an armed robbery gang comprising Tinotenda Zhuwawo Dzvairo (27), Tinashe Ray Chirombo (31), Trymore Derere Guta (30), Hebert Clayton Nyamangodo (39), Mugove Chimuti (36) (deceased) and Ishmael Mutungira (30) (deceased) who were arrested in July 2023.

On 06th November 2023, detectives from CID Homicide, Harare arrested Brighton Mangondo after receiving information that he was hiding at a house in Glenview 3, Harare.

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

Gerald Rutizira was later arrested after he was lured by Brighton Mangondo to Amsterdam, Southlea Park, Harare.

The arrest led to the recovery of a 12-bore Khan Arms shotgun at Gerald Rutizira’s residence in Amsterdam, Southlea Park, Harare.

Gerald Rutizira led detectives to the Boka area where Tanaka Madzima was allegedly hiding. Subsequently, a 9 mm Star pistol, 08 X 09 mm live rounds and a 0.22 RG 12 Revolver were recovered at Tanaka Madzima’s residence in Frezer area, Ushewekunze, Harare.

Tanaka Madzima tried to run away as detectives were trying to recover a pistol and ammunition in the Riddleridge area resulting in an exchange of fire. The suspect died on admission at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.

The suspects are linked to four robbery cases including a robbery case that occurred at Afrochine Smelting Company, Darwendale on 30th June 2023where cash, cellphones and laptops valued at US$8 000 were stolen, as well as a robbery case that occurred on 06th July 2023 at Unadale Farm, Beatrice where a Khan Arms shotgun, two cellphones and US$ 3 800 cash were stolen.

The gang is also clearing a robbery case that occurred on 11th July 2023 at a brick company in Chinhoyi where US$ 1 420 cash, three cellphones and three blankets were stolen.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police warns robbery syndicates that operations to account for all suspects are in full swing and will ensure that all criminal groups involved in robbery cases are brought to justice.

Meanwhile, anyone with information on armed robbery syndicates and movements should contact National Complaints Desk on (0242) 703631, Bulawayo Operations on 0292 74525 Harare Operations on (0242) 748836 or Police General Headquarters WhatsApp number 071 2 800 197 or report at any nearest Police Station

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment