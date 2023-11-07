PSL 2023 Matchday 31 Fixtures, Venues And Broadcast Details
The Castle Lager Premier Soccer League matchday 31 fixtures will be played midweek, that is on Wednesday and Thursday this week.
On Wednesday, log leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars, who take on Sheasham at Baobab Stadium, will be hoping to avoid another slip in the title race after losing 1-0 to Hwange on Sunday.
The Construction Boys are high in confidence after they beat title contenders Manica Diamonds 2-0 at Bata Stadium on Saturday.
Another loss for Ngezi tomorrow may be a gift to Dynamos, who are away to FC Platinum and are second on the log standings.
Ngezi Platinum Stars lead the race with 57 points, DeMbare in second, Manica Diamonds in third place, and fourth-placed FC Platinum are all tied on 50 points each. Highlanders, in fifth place, have 49 points.
Two matches, that is Herentals College versus Cranborne Bullets on Wednesday, and CAPS United versus Bulawayo Chiefs on Thursday will be livestreamed on YouTube.
Here are the 2023 Zimbabwe Castle Lager Premier Soccer League matchday 31 fixtures:
Wednesday, 08 November 2023
- Chicken Inn vs Greenfuel (Luveve Stadium)
- Manica Diamonds vs Simba Bhora (Gibbo Stadium)
- Herentals College vs Cranborne Bullets (National Sports Stadium)
- FC Platinum vs Dynamos (Mandava Stadium)
- Black Rhinos vs Yadah (Bata Stadium)
- ZPC Kariba vs Hwange (Nyamhunga Stadium)
- Ngezi Platinum Stars vs Sheasham (Baobab Stadium)
Thursday, 09 November 2023
- Triangle United vs Highlanders (Gibbo Stadium)
- CAPS United vs Bulawayo Chiefs (National Sports Stadium)
All matches kick off at 3 PM Central African Time.
