PSL 2023 Matchday 31 Fixtures, Venues And Broadcast Details

5 minutes ago Tue, 07 Nov 2023 10:28:34 GMT

The Castle Lager Premier Soccer League matchday 31 fixtures will be played midweek, that is on Wednesday and Thursday this week.

On Wednesday, log leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars, who take on Sheasham at Baobab Stadium, will be hoping to avoid another slip in the title race after losing 1-0 to Hwange on Sunday.

The Construction Boys are high in confidence after they beat title contenders Manica Diamonds 2-0 at Bata Stadium on Saturday.

Feedback