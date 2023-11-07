Zimbabwe Allows Cement Imports As Prices Soar

According to a report by newZWire, cement prices are rising due to a combination of factors that include breakdowns and scheduled maintenance at the country’s major cement producers as well as the expiry of import licences.

In 2021, the Government gazetted Statutory Instrument 89 of 2021, which restricted foreign cement by issuing import licences.

The report says many of these licences have since expired and the Government had been reluctant to renew them, causing a shortage and pushing up prices.

The price of cement is now around US$20 per 50kg bag, up from US$9 two months ago, according to The Herald.

More: Pindula News

