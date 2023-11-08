Pindula|Search Pindula
Haulage Truck Overturns And Blocks Harare-Mutare Road

5 minutes agoWed, 08 Nov 2023 09:09:40 GMT
Haulage Truck Overturns And Blocks Harare-Mutare Road

A haulage truck has overturned across the Harare-Mutare road, blocking traffic from both directions and resulting in congestion along the highway.

In a notice to members of the public, the Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (ZINARA) said the accident occurred at the 123km peg a few kilometers after Marondera. ZINARA said:

Members of the public travelling along the Harare-Mutare road are advised that there has been an accident at the 123km peg a few kilometers after Marondera.

Motorists are encouraged to exercise caution when approaching the area and anticipate delays.

The Harare-Mutare Road is an important transportation route that stretches for approximately 270 kilometers and is a significant economic artery for the economy as it connects the country’s capital to Mozambique and the Beira port.

