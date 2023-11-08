Haulage Truck Overturns And Blocks Harare-Mutare Road

5 minutes ago Wed, 08 Nov 2023 09:09:40 GMT

A haulage truck has overturned across the Harare-Mutare road, blocking traffic from both directions and resulting in congestion along the highway.

In a notice to members of the public, the Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (ZINARA) said the accident occurred at the 123km peg a few kilometers after Marondera. ZINARA said: