Haulage Truck Overturns And Blocks Harare-Mutare Road
A haulage truck has overturned across the Harare-Mutare road, blocking traffic from both directions and resulting in congestion along the highway.
In a notice to members of the public, the Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (ZINARA) said the accident occurred at the 123km peg a few kilometers after Marondera. ZINARA said:
Members of the public travelling along the Harare-Mutare road are advised that there has been an accident at the 123km peg a few kilometers after Marondera.Feedback
Motorists are encouraged to exercise caution when approaching the area and anticipate delays.
The Harare-Mutare Road is an important transportation route that stretches for approximately 270 kilometers and is a significant economic artery for the economy as it connects the country’s capital to Mozambique and the Beira port.
