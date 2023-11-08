Mai TT Released From Chikurubi Female Prison
Comedienne and musician Mai TT was released from Chikurubi Female Prison on Tuesday evening after the High Court on Monday overturned her conviction on a theft of trust property charge.
Mai TT’s lawyer, Tafadzwa Byron Muvhami told H-Metro that the processing of her release documents was delayed by the prison’s old system.
Her parents, relatives, friends and her dog spent the greater part of Tuesday at the prison entrance anticipating her quick release. Said Muvhami:
It took me the whole day to conclude the processing of documents for my client to be released.
Prisons are yet to adjust to a new system introduced for quick processing of documents.
I had to run to the High Court and Chikurubi Female Prison with documents, otherwise, she could have been released two days later after being acquitted of theft of trust property.
We successfully won the appeal against conviction and sentence and we are happy that Mai TT has been found not guilty and released.
Mai TT, whose real name is Felistas Murata, had been sentenced to an effective nine months imprisonment in June.
