Mai TT Released From Chikurubi Female Prison

7 minutes ago Wed, 08 Nov 2023 08:51:14 GMT

Comedienne and musician Mai TT was released from Chikurubi Female Prison on Tuesday evening after the High Court on Monday overturned her conviction on a theft of trust property charge.

Mai TT’s lawyer, Tafadzwa Byron Muvhami told H-Metro that the processing of her release documents was delayed by the prison’s old system.

Her parents, relatives, friends and her dog spent the greater part of Tuesday at the prison entrance anticipating her quick release. Said Muvhami:

