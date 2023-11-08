Mining Executives Expect Electricity Demand To Rise By 20 Percent In 2024

The report, however, noted that mining executives reported that power supply was generally fragile and unscheduled power outages have resulted in production stoppages and output losses.

The mining executives recommended prioritisation of mining companies for available power and incentivise private power projects including tax incentives to support investments in Independent Power Projects that supplement available power.

The Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) is currently generating just over 1 000MW, which is far below the required 1 800MW and this has resulted in prolonged power cuts.

Last year, the Government tabled various incentives to attract investments in renewable energy, which include guarantees for investors to remit dividends in foreign currency and be able to repay offshore loans, in a bid to meet its target.

The Zimbabwe National Renewable Energy Policy, launched in 2019 set the target of achieving a renewable capacity of 1 100MW or 16.5 percent of overall electricity supply by 2025.

By 2030, it targets 2 100MW or 26.5 percent of the overall supplies, which is in line with its pledge to reduce greenhouse emissions by 2030.

