Army To Conduct Free Eye Cataract Surgeries In Midlands Province

As it is one of the ZNA’s secondary roles of Military Aid to Civil Ministries, the Army in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Child Care will be conducting one hundred cataract surgeries including the supply of all consumables, intraocular lenses and post-operative drugs.

The team will be at Shurugwi Hospital on 11 to 12 November 2023 and at Tongogara Polyclinic on 13 to 15 November 2023.

The free Medical Outreach programme is running concurrently with routine military training exercises the ZNA is conducting in the general area of Shurugwi, Zvishavane and Chirumhanzu.

For more information, kindly contact the above-mentioned hospitals or the screening teams on 0718 926 282 or 0774 315 015.

Eye cataracts are a common eye condition that can affect one’s vision. Cataracts occur when the natural lens of the eye becomes cloudy, leading to blurred or cloudy vision, difficulty seeing at night, sensitivity to glare, and reduced color perception.

They can develop due to various factors such as aging, genetics, certain medical conditions, and prolonged sun exposure.

Cataracts can be treated through a surgical procedure called cataract surgery.

During the surgery, the cloudy lens is removed and replaced with an artificial lens called an intraocular lens (IOL).

Cataract surgery is generally safe and highly effective in restoring clear vision.

