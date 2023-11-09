No End In Sight To Load Shedding - Minister Moyo

6 minutes ago Thu, 09 Nov 2023 10:42:13 GMT

The Minister of Energy and Power Development, Edgar Moyo has said that the country will start experiencing reduced load shedding at the end of November when Hwange Thermal Power Station’s Unit 7 is back on the national grid.

Last month, Unit 7 was taken off the national grid to undergo Class C Maintenance, a statutory procedure that requires the unit to be taken off the grid after running for a defined period. The unit has a capacity of 300 megawatts.

Responding to lawmakers during a question and answer session on Wednesday, Minister Moyo, however, said it will take time for the country to be able to generate enough electricity to end load shedding. He said:

