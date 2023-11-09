No End In Sight To Load Shedding - Minister Moyo
The Minister of Energy and Power Development, Edgar Moyo has said that the country will start experiencing reduced load shedding at the end of November when Hwange Thermal Power Station’s Unit 7 is back on the national grid.
Last month, Unit 7 was taken off the national grid to undergo Class C Maintenance, a statutory procedure that requires the unit to be taken off the grid after running for a defined period. The unit has a capacity of 300 megawatts.
Responding to lawmakers during a question and answer session on Wednesday, Minister Moyo, however, said it will take time for the country to be able to generate enough electricity to end load shedding. He said:
We are going to begin to experience reduced load shedding at the end of November when Unit 7 comes on board.
However, on complete load shedding, at the moment I cannot give a timeline because we are working on repowering Units 1 to 6 and each time we are repowering these units, we are going to be taking one unit out at a time. Once it is repaired, we take another unit.
It is going to take a little bit of time, but however, we are banking mainly on independent power producers that I have said are currently projects that are ongoing up to about 600 megawatts.
I cannot give that timetable, but we are working towards that. In terms of power import, we expect to eliminate that by 2025. That is how I can respond.
Minister Moyo said the country’s electricity shortages have been exacerbated by the depressed generation at the Kariba Power Station due to dwindling water levels in the dam. He said:
Yes indeed, we are going through a depressed generation in all our power stations in the country at the moment.
The reasons are: firstly, hydrological issues at Kariba Dam where our water levels have since gone so low that we now have a depressed generation at Kariba.
Our normal storing capacity in Kariba is 1050 megawatts but we are currently running between 250 and 300 megawatts and that is already a depressed capacity for generation.
Zimbabwe requires at least 1 800 MW but on Thursday, the country was generating a total of 1 212 MW. Hwange was producing 674 MW, Kariba was generating 500 MW, and 38 MW were coming from Independent Power Producers (IPPs).
