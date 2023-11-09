President Mnangagwa Challenges Diplomats To Deliver Tangible Results

Diplomatic stations are not holiday resorts; you must work and deliver traceable results for the country.

None but ourselves will build the Zimbabwe we all want. You must play your part.

Let us remain mindful that we are Zimbabweans in both thought and deeds. The Second Republic is about action and results.

I expect to see increased investments, tourists and trade coming to Zimbabwe from your countries of accreditation…

Our foreign policy remains deeply rooted in economic diplomacy, including building strong alliances at both bilateral and multilateral levels, boosting the country’s attractiveness by building its positive image to the outside world, increasing global visibility and strengthening capacity and resource mobilisation,” the President said.

As we consolidate these successes, you our diplomats have a duty to continue popularising and defending our policies and programmes, particularly that ‘Zimbabwe is open for business.’ Never be apologetic about who we are as Zimbabweans.

Zimbabwe is seeking to deepen its relationship with the international community, particularly Western countries which imposed sanctions on the country after it embarked on the controversial land reform programme at the turn of the Millenium.

