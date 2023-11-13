$44 Trillion 2024 National Budget To Prioritise Zim Dollar Stability - Mthuli
Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister Mthuli Ncube said that he will prioritise stabilising the Zimbabwe dollar when he announces the 2024 National Budget later this month.
Ncube told State media that the $44 trillion 2024 national budget will anchor the next phase of the National Development Strategy 1. Said Ncube:
The budget is running under the theme of consolidating economic transformation. The economy has gone through considerable transformation over the last five years.Feedback
So, under this budget of about $44 trillion, we want to target specific areas.
The first area is stability; the budget must speak to stability, such as currency stability, which we need in order to develop.
The second is infrastructure development, right across water infrastructure, roads, energy and particularly rail infrastructure.
In this budget, we will allocate funds for the resuscitation of rail infrastructure.
He said funds will also be appropriated for value addition in mining, agriculture and manufacturing.
