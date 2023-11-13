$44 Trillion 2024 National Budget To Prioritise Zim Dollar Stability - Mthuli

So, under this budget of about $44 trillion, we want to target specific areas.

The first area is stability; the budget must speak to stability, such as currency stability, which we need in order to develop.

The second is infrastructure development, right across water infrastructure, roads, energy and particularly rail infrastructure.

In this budget, we will allocate funds for the resuscitation of rail infrastructure.

He said funds will also be appropriated for value addition in mining, agriculture and manufacturing.

