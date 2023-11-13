Govt Summons COTTCO Over US$6.8 Million Owed To Cotton Farmers
The Government has summoned the Cotton Company of Zimbabwe (COTTCO) officials to explain why the company is delaying paying the US$6.8 million the company owes cotton farmers, reported NewsDay.
Speaking during Parliament’s question and answer session last week, Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Minister Anxious Masuka said the Government expects COTTCO to clear the outstanding US$6.8 million owed to farmers before the end of this month. He said:
The government is concerned by the delayed payments, which is why we summoned COTTCO officials to get an understanding of why these delays are persisting when others have almost completed paying their contracted growers.Feedback
We take their word as COTTCO that they will be able to make good on the outstanding US$6.8 million to farmers before the end of this month as they are now able to sell the cotton.
We had meetings with companies that help farmers like the Zimbabwe Farmers Union and others, we will be supervising as Government so that farmers get the necessary inputs and are paid early if they deliver their cotton.
Last month, COTTCO chief executive officer, Priscilla Mutembwa said that efforts were underway to pay all farmers’ outstanding payments before the onset of the 2022/23 summer cropping season.
Mutembwa COTTCO had paid $16.7 million to farmers, out of $23 million owed, adding that the company was working hard to ensure that arrears to its workers were also cleared.
