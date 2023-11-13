Govt Summons COTTCO Over US$6.8 Million Owed To Cotton Farmers

We take their word as COTTCO that they will be able to make good on the outstanding US$6.8 million to farmers before the end of this month as they are now able to sell the cotton.

We had meetings with companies that help farmers like the Zimbabwe Farmers Union and others, we will be supervising as Government so that farmers get the necessary inputs and are paid early if they deliver their cotton.

Last month, COTTCO chief executive officer, Priscilla Mutembwa said that efforts were underway to pay all farmers’ outstanding payments before the onset of the 2022/23 summer cropping season.

Mutembwa COTTCO had paid $16.7 million to farmers, out of $23 million owed, adding that the company was working hard to ensure that arrears to its workers were also cleared.

