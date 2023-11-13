Trey Nyoni Impresses Liverpool Captain Virgil van Dijk
Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk was impressed by 16-year-old Trey Nyoni who was included in the Reds’ matchday squad for the 3-0 win over Brentford, on Sunday, 12 November.
Nyoni did not make it onto the pitch as Liverpool beat The Bees but he described his inclusion in the matchday squad as an unforgettable experience.
Speaking as part of LFCTV’s pre-match coverage, academy player-coach Jay Spearing said Van Dijk has been paying close attention to Nyoni. Said Spearing:
It was really nice going down to the AXA and being around and with him training with the first team.
Virgil came out, he congratulated him on training with them, he said he’s got a lot more to come and he really liked him.
Watching the U18s against Middlesbrough as well, Virgil came out to watch and see where Trey was playing – he was playing with the U21s.
So to have the captain of Liverpool Football Club come to see where you are, how you’re getting on, you’ve obviously caught the attention of the first-team players.
As long as he keeps his head down, he keeps going, he’s got a really bright future.
Nyoni joined the Liverpool Academy in August 2023 following his departure from Leicester City the previous month.
Just months after swapping Leicester for Liverpool, Nyoni was warming up with the likes of Mohamed Salah and Dominik Szoboszlai. Added Spearing:
Trey’s been fantastic since he’s come in. With everything that was going on between the two clubs, he came into the club late.
You’re probably talking into August, maybe into September time, before he joined up with the lads.
But since he’s come in, he’s hit the ground running. He’s been a revelation.
His game understanding for such a young age is incredible. His weight of pass, everything about it. He’s a really talented boy…
He’s still got a long way to go, and loads to improve, but he’s started really, really well.
I’m absolutely delighted to see him involved with the first team.
Nyoni is eligible to play for England, his country of birth, or Zimbabwe through his family.
More: Pindula News