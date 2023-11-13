Winky D, Jah Prayzah And Gemma Griffiths Win AEAUSA 2023 Awards

6 minutes ago Mon, 13 Nov 2023 09:14:13 GMT

Three Zimbabwean musicians received awards at the 9th edition of African Entertainment Awards USA (AEAUSA).

The organisers released the 2023 AEUSA Awards full list of the winners following the 9th edition Awards ceremony held on 11 November 2023.

The Zimbabwean winners are: Winky D for Best Reggae / Dancehall Artist, Jah Prayzah won Best Male Artist for East/South/North Africa, and Gemma Griffiths was crowned Best Female Artist for East/South/North Africa.

