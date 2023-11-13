Winky D, Jah Prayzah And Gemma Griffiths Win AEAUSA 2023 Awards
Three Zimbabwean musicians received awards at the 9th edition of African Entertainment Awards USA (AEAUSA).
The organisers released the 2023 AEUSA Awards full list of the winners following the 9th edition Awards ceremony held on 11 November 2023.
The Zimbabwean winners are: Winky D for Best Reggae / Dancehall Artist, Jah Prayzah won Best Male Artist for East/South/North Africa, and Gemma Griffiths was crowned Best Female Artist for East/South/North Africa.
The AEAUSA was launched in 2015 to unite and celebrate African entertainment and achievements including those in the Caribbean.
The 2023 AEUSA Awards ceremony celebrated achievements in 50 categories, across music, film, sport and fashion among others.
Best Reggae / Dancehall Artist
Best Male Artist – East/South/North Africa
- Eddy Kenzo
- Rayvanny
- Marioo
- Sami Bey
- Yomaps
- Harmonize
- Yared Negu
- Tamer Hosny
- Young Stunna
- ElGrandeToto
- Jah Prayzah – Winner
- Meddy
- Otile Brown
- Diamond Platnumz
- Focalistic
Best Female Artist – East/South/North
- Africa
- Gemma Griffiths – Winner
- Maua Sama
- Spice Dianna
- Zuchu
- Haidy Mousa
- Kiin Jamac
- Hewan Gebrewold
- DJ Uncle Waffles
- Nandy
- Marwa Loud
- Nadia Mukami
- Abigail Champs
- Kenza Mosli
- Mpho Sebina
- Kelly Khumalo
To view the AEAUSA 2023 winners in PDF format, click the link here.
More: Pindula News