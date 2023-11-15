Amanda Nyazero Appointed Ngezi Platinum Stars CEO

Ngezi Platinum Stars Football Club is pleased to announce the appointment of Amanda Nyazero as the Club’s new Chief Executive Officer.

Nyazero takes over from Yvonne Manwa Mapika, who left the Club in October.

She holds a Bachelor of Accountancy (Hons) Degree from the University of Zimbabwe and is in her final year pursuing a PhD in Governance, boasts of a wealth of both financial and administrative experience having served as an executive accountant at the Graca Machel Trust for seven years.

Her good financial acumen which not only echoes the Club’s sustainable growth ambitions is important for sound administration, while her experience on inclusivity and empowerment aligns with Ngezi Platinum’s vision of building a strong brand with strong grassroots development.

The Board, Executives and all the Supporters of Madamburo are excited to welcome Amanda on board and wish her well as she embarks on her new role of leading the Club’s critical strategic function.

Nyazero will be key in heading the Club’s secretariat, upholding the Club culture, developing strategies and ensuring a holistic and sustainable development of the Club as we seek to establish an institution that will outlive all of us, and as we transcend to the next level of football administration.