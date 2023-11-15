Artificial Turf Made It Difficult For Warriors, Says Munetsi

6 minutes ago Wed, 15 Nov 2023 20:22:41 GMT

Warriors midfielder Marshall Munetsi has bemoaned the state of the pitch at Huye Stadium in Butare, Rwanda, following Zimbabwe’s 0-0 draw against the hosts this Wednesday.

The Warriors were held to a goalless draw by Rwanda in their first competitive match since FIFA lifted Zimbabwe’s suspension from international football in July.

The opening match of Group C of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers was played on artificial turf which Munetsi believes gave the Rwandan players an advantage since they are used to playing on such a surface.

