Brito Selects Warriors Captains

8 minutes ago Wed, 15 Nov 2023 08:51:28 GMT

The Warriors technical team has reportedly named Marvelous Nakamba, Marshall Munetsi and Teenage Hadebe as captains of the national team ahead of the FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Nigeria.

Soccer24 reported well-placed sources privy to ongoings in the Warriors camp, as saying head coach Baltemar Brito and his team have selected Nakamba, Munetsi and Hadebe, to be captains.

While it is not clear who amongst the three will wear the armband against Rwanda today, previous reports have suggested that Nakamba will be the skipper.

Feedback