Brito Selects Warriors Captains
The Warriors technical team has reportedly named Marvelous Nakamba, Marshall Munetsi and Teenage Hadebe as captains of the national team ahead of the FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Nigeria.
Soccer24 reported well-placed sources privy to ongoings in the Warriors camp, as saying head coach Baltemar Brito and his team have selected Nakamba, Munetsi and Hadebe, to be captains.
While it is not clear who amongst the three will wear the armband against Rwanda today, previous reports have suggested that Nakamba will be the skipper.
Meanwhile, Munetsi, who plays for French Ligue 1 club Stade de Reims, said it’s imperative for the Warriors to take the game to the hosts so that Rwanda doesn’t get too comfortable because of home advantage. He said:
It’s a tough one tomorrow, playing the hosts Rwanda but I’m sure everybody is prepared.
Rwanda is a team that we don’t really know much about so it’s up to us to make sure that we are on top of our game.
They (Rwanda) are playing at home so we have to start as strong as possible to make sure they don’t feel comfortable at home.
The match kicks off at 3 PM at Huye Stadium. It will be available to watch live via a free stream feed on FIFA Plus.
No registration is required.
