Chinese Embassy Donates To Orphanage In Zimbabwe

In the past seven years, the Chinese Embassy and the Chinese community have provided continuous assistance to the children’s home by renovating facilities, upgrading water and electricity supply systems, donating daily necessities, livestock and poultry to meet the needs and promote self-sufficiency of this loving home.

He said the support from the embassy and the Chinese community to the vulnerable children at the orphanage and many others in the country was testimony to the long-standing friendship between China and Zimbabwe. Said Zhou:

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

Our profound relations also embody our effort to care for disadvantaged groups and promote the well-being of the Zimbabwean people. What we have been doing here for the children’s home is the epitome of these consistent efforts.

He pledged China’s continued support to the orphanage and other disadvantaged groups in Zimbabwe.

Zhou challenged the children to become exemplary promoters of China-Zimbabwe friendship.

Hossana Love in Africa Children’s Home started with just 12 children at its inception in 2016, and the number has increased to about 40.

Some of the children from the orphanage have since graduated from universities of higher education and many have started to give back to society.

Sharon Chivambo, the administrator of the Hossana Love in Africa Children’s Home expressed gratitude to the Chinese but added that more support is required to build more classroom blocks and further upgrade the water system.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment