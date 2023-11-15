Man (37) Sleeping At Dumpsite Crushed To Death By Council Vehicle
A 37-year-old man was crushed to death by a Harare City Council front-end loader vehicle while sleeping at a dump site.
Police said the now-deceased Innocent Mlambo was run over by the vehicle on Saturday, 11 November while sleeping at a dump site at corner Bute and Harare Street.
The body was taken to the Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals mortuary.
The ZRP has appealed for information that may assist in locating the man’s relatives. Police said:
The ZRP is appealing for information which may assist to locate family members of Innocent Mlambo (37) who died on 11/10/23 after being run over by a Harare City Council front-end loader while sleeping at a dump site at corner Bute and Harare Street, Harare. The body is at the Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals mortuary. The victim’s mother is Hedwig Dube. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.
