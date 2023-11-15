Man (37) Sleeping At Dumpsite Crushed To Death By Council Vehicle

6 minutes ago Wed, 15 Nov 2023 08:12:00 GMT

A 37-year-old man was crushed to death by a Harare City Council front-end loader vehicle while sleeping at a dump site.

Police said the now-deceased Innocent Mlambo was run over by the vehicle on Saturday, 11 November while sleeping at a dump site at corner Bute and Harare Street.

The body was taken to the Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals mortuary.

