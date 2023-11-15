SuperSport United Mourns George Chigova

Reports suggest Chigova was diagnosed with a heart disease earlier this year which could have informed SuperSport United’s decision not to renew his contract and sign another Zimbabwean goalkeeper, Washington Arubi.

A statement released by Supersport United this Wednesday reads:

It is with great sadness that we have learnt of the passing of former SuperSport United player, George Chigova.

George had two stints with the club, having joined us in 2014 from Dynamos in Zimbabwe.

He rejoined SuperSport in 2020 after having played for Polokwane City from 2015.

While he just started seven games for the club, he formed a great backup and training partner for the likes of Ronwen Williams, Ricardo Goss and Boalefa Pule.

He also represented his country, Zimbabwe, making 32 appearances.

George was a great club man, a gentle giant loved by current and former players and everyone at the club.

Even though his official time with SuperSport United ended in June 2023, he was a regular visitor to the training ground and stadium to support the team.

We convey our deepest condolences to his family and friends both in South Africa and Zimbabwe during this difficult and very sad time.

May his soul rest in peace.