Warriors Held To Goalless Draw By Rwanda In World Cup Qualifier
The Warriors were held to a goalless draw by hosts Rwanda in Wednesday’s opening match of Group C of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.
This was the first competitive match for Zimbabwe since FIFA lifted the country’s suspension from international football in July.
The Warriors lost centre forward Admiral Muskwe to injury in the early stages of the match. He was replaced by Terrence Dzvukamanja who had two great chances but failed to bury them.
Rwanda dominated the second half but it was Zimbabwe that found the net in the 70th minute through Marshall Munetsi after being set up by substitute Obriel Chirinda.
However, the goal was chalked off after the referee adjudged that the Zimbabwean midfielder had strayed into an offside position.
Veteran journalist Robson Sharuko commended the Warriors for picking up a point in their opening Group C match. He said:
We don’t have a record of doing well on the road, we didn’t have the best of preps, with players coming in late, a new coach and coming from a lengthy ban, this is a GOOD result and GOOD point for the Warriors. Well done guys.
