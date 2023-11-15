Warriors Held To Goalless Draw By Rwanda In World Cup Qualifier

4 minutes ago Wed, 15 Nov 2023 19:55:02 GMT

The Warriors were held to a goalless draw by hosts Rwanda in Wednesday’s opening match of Group C of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.

This was the first competitive match for Zimbabwe since FIFA lifted the country’s suspension from international football in July.

The Warriors lost centre forward Admiral Muskwe to injury in the early stages of the match. He was replaced by Terrence Dzvukamanja who had two great chances but failed to bury them.

Feedback