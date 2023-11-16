Warriors Boycott Training Ahead Of Match Against Nigeria
The Zimbabwean national men’s football team, known as the Warriors, boycotted their training session in Rwanda ahead of a FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifier match against Nigeria. The players refused to participate, demanding their unpaid allowances from the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA).
This is not the first time Zimbabwean football teams have taken such action due to unpaid fees. During the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, the Warriors threatened to boycott their match against Egypt unless they received their promised payment of $9,000 each. It was eventually paid and they played against the Pharaohs. Similarly, the Mighty Warriors, Zimbabwe’s national women’s soccer team, abandoned a match against Zambia in protest of unpaid fees in 2019. This recurring issue often leads to allegations of mismanagement of funds by officials.
Zimbabwe has faced various challenges in international football due to administrative issues. In the past, they were banned from participating in qualifiers due to failure in settling a former coach’s contract and alleged political interference in the football association. They have also been forced to move home games to neutral venues as their facilities were deemed substandard.
Some players reported that the Wednesday match against Rwanda was played under protest by the Warriors, possibly affecting their performance. The players have accused the ZIFA Normalization Committee of not fulfilling their promises regarding bonuses and daily allowances, which have remained unpaid since their arrival in Rwanda. Furthermore, they were not given any money for the game against Rwanda. As a result, the players refused to participate in the scheduled training session today.
Africa’s qualifying process for the World Cup is known to be challenging, with only a limited number of spots available. Although the expansion of the tournament will increase Africa’s quotas from five to nine teams, the competition remains fierce. The qualifying campaign for the 2026 World Cup has started in different regions, including Africa, where nine automatic places are up for grabs. Additionally, a new playoff system has been introduced, offering the possibility of an extra spot for African teams.
The ongoing issues surrounding unpaid fees and administrative challenges in Zimbabwean football highlight the need for greater transparency and accountability within the sport’s governing bodies. It is crucial that players’ welfare and their rightful entitlements are prioritized to ensure fair and effective development of football in the country.
Zimbabwe seeks to be one of the nine African countries that will qualify for the event co-hosted by Canada, Mexico and the U.S. The expansion of the World Cup from 32 to 48 teams means Africa’s quota of finalists is increased from five to nine, with the possibility of another place through a new playoff system that has been introduced.