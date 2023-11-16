Warriors Boycott Training Ahead Of Match Against Nigeria

Some players reported that the Wednesday match against Rwanda was played under protest by the Warriors, possibly affecting their performance. The players have accused the ZIFA Normalization Committee of not fulfilling their promises regarding bonuses and daily allowances, which have remained unpaid since their arrival in Rwanda. Furthermore, they were not given any money for the game against Rwanda. As a result, the players refused to participate in the scheduled training session today.

Africa’s qualifying process for the World Cup is known to be challenging, with only a limited number of spots available. Although the expansion of the tournament will increase Africa’s quotas from five to nine teams, the competition remains fierce. The qualifying campaign for the 2026 World Cup has started in different regions, including Africa, where nine automatic places are up for grabs. Additionally, a new playoff system has been introduced, offering the possibility of an extra spot for African teams.

The ongoing issues surrounding unpaid fees and administrative challenges in Zimbabwean football highlight the need for greater transparency and accountability within the sport’s governing bodies. It is crucial that players’ welfare and their rightful entitlements are prioritized to ensure fair and effective development of football in the country.

