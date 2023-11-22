Payment Of Lobola Remains Mandatory For Registering Customary Marriage - Justice Minister

6 minutes ago Wed, 22 Nov 2023 13:00:25 GMT

Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi clarified that the payment of lobola remains a requirement for registering a customary marriage under the new Marriages Act. This act was implemented last year, combining the laws governing civil and customary marriages.

While lobola is not necessary for registering a civil marriage, it is still mandatory for customary marriages, The Herald cited the minister. Minister Ziyambi’s clarification came after media reports suggested that lobola was now optional.

Traditionally, Zimbabwean marriages begin with a customary union, which is often not registered and later converted into a civil union. The new Marriages Act allows couples with a registered customary union to change it to a registered civil union, which was not possible under the previous separate marriage acts. Ziyambi said:

Feedback