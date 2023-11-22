We Have To Give Credit To The Warriors Of Zimbabwe - Alex Iwobi

Iwobi, a former Everton player, acknowledged that Zimbabwe played well and deserved the result. The Fulham player said:

We have to give credit to them.

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

Of course, it is easy for them when they get the first goal, so they can just sit back and defend.

And of course, they have the tactics to try and waste time and disrupt our tempo, so it favoured them. But yeah, credit to them, they are a good side but with the players we have, we should have done much better.

The first half wasn’t good enough for us. The second half was better so we must look at that, analyse and see where we can do better. This is just a start, and I would say to the Nigerian fans, stick by us because we will continue to fight.