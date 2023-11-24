Baboon Mauls 18-month-old Baby In Gwanda

The boy is admitted to Gwanda Provincial Hospital where he is receiving treatment and has been vaccinated against rabies.

Moyo told the Chronicle that she was in her bedroom and the child was in another room when she suddenly heard him screaming. She said:

Some baboons came to our area in the morning and the neighbours made some efforts to chase them away. I was in my bedroom and my son was in the sitting room.

I heard my son crying and when I checked on him I saw a baboon holding him by the leg and fleeing.

Without thinking I pursued the baboon and at the same time I was screaming to scare it. It was dragging my son on the ground along the way and he was crying and screaming in pain.

As I closed in, after a distance of about 50 metres the baboon dropped my son on the ground and it fled.

My son was seriously injured as the baboon bit him twice and he also sustained bruises from being dragged on the ground.

The animal was very violent. I feared that it would tear my child into pieces. However, I was determined to save him at all costs.

He got stitches to bring together open wounds and nurses cleaned up the injuries every day and dressed them.

His condition has greatly improved and he is no longer in great pain.