Civil Servants Happy With Bonus Payment - Alexander

5 minutes ago Fri, 24 Nov 2023 07:16:24 GMT

Cecilia Alexander, the chairperson of the Zimbabwe Confederation of Public Sector Trade Unions (ZCPSTU), said that civil servants are happy after the Government awarded them bonuses.

The Government has traditionally awarded its workforce the 13th cheque, but in recent years, the payments have been staggered due to lack of funds with some sectors getting the bonuses earlier than others.

Speaking to NewsDay, Alexander said civil servants are happy because this year the Government treated them equally and the larger chunk of the bonus is in US dollars. She said:

