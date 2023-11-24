Civil Servants Happy With Bonus Payment - Alexander
Cecilia Alexander, the chairperson of the Zimbabwe Confederation of Public Sector Trade Unions (ZCPSTU), said that civil servants are happy after the Government awarded them bonuses.
The Government has traditionally awarded its workforce the 13th cheque, but in recent years, the payments have been staggered due to lack of funds with some sectors getting the bonuses earlier than others.
Speaking to NewsDay, Alexander said civil servants are happy because this year the Government treated them equally and the larger chunk of the bonus is in US dollars. She said:
They are happy because this year there has been some improvement. Firstly, all the workers have been treated the same unlike before when some sectors would be paid earlier while others received the 13th cheque late.
Secondly, the larger chunk of the bonus is in US dollars so at least it’s better as the majority of their income is not affected by inflation.
Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel
Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v
The government has been very responsible this year and we commend it for its efforts.
However, the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ), and the Zimbabwe Nurses Association (ZINA) said their salaries are meagre and the splitting of bonuses makes planning difficult.
More: Pindula News