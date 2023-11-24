Footballers Union Of Zimbabwe Wins Top FIFPRO Award

FUZ won the 2023 FIFPRO Union Impact Award after receiving more votes from member unions at the FIFPRO General Assembly which ended on Friday in South Africa.

The award recognises the best initiative of a union that is improving the well-being of professional footballers in their country.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, FIFPRO said:

The Zimbabwean union’s appeal to lift FIFA’s ban on its national teams is a shining example of how unions fight for players. Congratulations, @FUZ_ZIM.

Responding to the award in a social media post, FUZ said:

We are incredibly honoured to be the FIFRO Union Impact Award winners for 2023. This emphasises that Dedication, Resilience, and Hard work make a difference in not just the Union but in society at large. We keep on aiming high.

According to its website, the Footballers Union of Zimbabwe is a Union for Zimbabwean Footballers whose formation was influenced by the ever-existing footballers’ social and economic vulnerability.

It said its aim is to provide, facilitate and safeguard proper welfare and working conditions of current and former football players.

