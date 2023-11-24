Teachers, Nurses Decry Split Bonus Payments

Speaking to NewsDay, Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) president Obert Masaraure said teachers were earning reasonable salaries before the November 2017 military coup. He said:

Before the coup of 2017, teachers were to get bonuses of not less than US$520. It was 100% of the gross income. But now 100% of the gross income today is way below what teachers used to earn before the coup… You cannot be able to keep the US$150 this month waiting for the other US-dollar payment next month. There isn't much relief that is going to be enjoyed from this particular bonus. It's very unfortunate that the incapacitation crisis remains unresolved and teachers' morale will remain very low.

Zimbabwe Nurses Association (ZINA) president Enock Dongo said:

Nurses got their bonuses in US dollars. However, the money is not enough. We also urge the government to give us full bonuses. We can’t plan with this meagre salary.

However, Cecilia Alexander, the chairperson of the Zimbabwe Confederation of Public Sector Trade Unions (ZCPSTU), said that civil servants are happy after the Government awarded them bonuses.

Alexander said civil servants are happy because this year the Government treated them equally and the larger chunk of the bonus is in US dollars.

