Luton Town Win Their 2nd Premier League Match
Luton Town FC won their first home league victory of the season this Saturday when they defeated Crystal Palace 2-1. This was also their first at Kenilworth Road in the top flight since April 1992, when they defeated Aston Villa 2-0.
Crystal Palace, on the other hand, have lost four out of their last five Premier League matches, whereas they had only lost four in their previous 18 games since Roy Hodgson returned to the club.
The match between Luton and Crystal Palace is their first meeting in any competition since the 2006-07 Championship season, with Luton emerging victorious in both games back then with a 2-1 scoreline.
Luton made two changes to their lineup for this match. Issa Kabore, who sustained a head injury while playing for Burkina Faso during the international break, was replaced by Bell on the right. Marvelous Nakamba was also absent due to a knee injury, making way for Mpanzu in midfield. This is the first league game Nakamba has missed for Luton this season.
Luton currently have nine points from 13 matches, which puts them just above the relegation line in the Premier League. They are in the fourth position from the bottom of the league table. They gained three points from their victory over Everton (2-1), another three points from defeating Crystal Palace (2-1), and one point each from drawing with Liverpool (1-1), Nottingham Forest (2-2), and Wolves (1-1).
Their next match is against Brentford on December 2nd.