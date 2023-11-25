Luton Town Win Their 2nd Premier League Match

5 minutes ago Sat, 25 Nov 2023 17:44:43 GMT

Luton Town FC won their first home league victory of the season this Saturday when they defeated Crystal Palace 2-1. This was also their first at Kenilworth Road in the top flight since April 1992, when they defeated Aston Villa 2-0.

Crystal Palace, on the other hand, have lost four out of their last five Premier League matches, whereas they had only lost four in their previous 18 games since Roy Hodgson returned to the club.

The match between Luton and Crystal Palace is their first meeting in any competition since the 2006-07 Championship season, with Luton emerging victorious in both games back then with a 2-1 scoreline.

