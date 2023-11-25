Pindula|Search Pindula
PSL Results: Walter Magaya's Yadah Beat Dynamos To Avoid Relegation

7 minutes agoSat, 25 Nov 2023 18:09:22 GMT
Yadah FC avoided relegation by winning 2-1 against Dynamos in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match held on Sunday at the National Sports Stadium. However, after the game, some Dynamos supporters confronted Genesis Mangombe, the Dembare coach, accusing him of intentionally losing to his former team, Yadah.

Yadah FC, known as “The Miracle Boys”, is owned by local preacher, Walter Magaya.

We present below the results of all PSL matches played this Saturday. 

Cranborne Bullets 0-3 ZPC Kariba

Yadah 2-1 Dynamos

Simba Bhora 0-1 Black Rhinos

Sheasham 1-2 FC Platinum

Green Fuel 2-1Triangle United

Bulawayo Chiefs 2-2 Manica Diamonds

PSL Log

Black Rhinos, Sheasham, Triangle United, and Cranborne Bullets have been relegated from the top division of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League. On the other hand, Chegutu Pirates secured promotion to the league after winning the Northern Region Division One title. They emerged victorious with a 2-1 win over Herentals Under-20 at Pfupajena Stadium.

Tags

DynamosCastle Lager Premier Soccer League

