PSL Results: Walter Magaya's Yadah Beat Dynamos To Avoid Relegation

Yadah FC avoided relegation by winning 2-1 against Dynamos in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match held on Sunday at the National Sports Stadium. However, after the game, some Dynamos supporters confronted Genesis Mangombe, the Dembare coach, accusing him of intentionally losing to his former team, Yadah.

Yadah FC, known as “The Miracle Boys”, is owned by local preacher, Walter Magaya.

We present below the results of all PSL matches played this Saturday.

