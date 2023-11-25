PSL Results: Walter Magaya's Yadah Beat Dynamos To Avoid Relegation
Yadah FC avoided relegation by winning 2-1 against Dynamos in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match held on Sunday at the National Sports Stadium. However, after the game, some Dynamos supporters confronted Genesis Mangombe, the Dembare coach, accusing him of intentionally losing to his former team, Yadah.
Yadah FC, known as “The Miracle Boys”, is owned by local preacher, Walter Magaya.
We present below the results of all PSL matches played this Saturday.
Cranborne Bullets 0-3 ZPC Kariba
Yadah 2-1 Dynamos
Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel
Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v
Simba Bhora 0-1 Black Rhinos
Sheasham 1-2 FC Platinum
Green Fuel 2-1Triangle United
Bulawayo Chiefs 2-2 Manica Diamonds
Black Rhinos, Sheasham, Triangle United, and Cranborne Bullets have been relegated from the top division of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League. On the other hand, Chegutu Pirates secured promotion to the league after winning the Northern Region Division One title. They emerged victorious with a 2-1 win over Herentals Under-20 at Pfupajena Stadium.