NRZ Pleads For The Regulation Of Scrap Metal Dealers

Ballast is a layer of crushed stone or gravel that is placed on top of the subgrade and under the railroad ties.

It provides support for the ties and tracks, and it also helps to drain water away from the tracks. Said Kunambura:

Illegal gold miners are digging holes and tunnels that cut across the railway lines.

The effect of such destruction is an increased derailments and accidents.

The NRZ is also experiencing theft of ballast along the railway network.

Such ballast is used to construct houses and some are taken with the belief of extracting gold ore from it.

This is particularly frequent on the Harare-Bindura and Shamva line, and the Kadoma-Eiffel Flats line.

The effect of such theft results in potential derailments and train accidents.

Due to the proliferation of scrap dealing, we have witnessed a rise in the theft of scrap in our yards throughout the system.

To ameliorate the dire situation, there is a need for scrap dealers to be regulated so that they apply due diligence when procuring such scrap.