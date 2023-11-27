Cattle Dying In Muddy Pools In Matabeleland South

4 minutes ago Mon, 27 Nov 2023 17:02:05 GMT

The El Nino-induced drought being experienced in Zimbabwe has resulted in the death of livestock especially cattle in Matabeleland South Province.

The Southern Eye reported that Matobo District is the most affected area where cattle have died due to lack of water and grass while others have been trapped in mud at water points, especially in dams.

According to a report released during the weekend by Habakkuk Trust, in rural communities in Matabeleland South, cattle are dying after being trapped in muddy ponds. It said:

Feedback