Cattle Dying In Muddy Pools In Matabeleland South
The El Nino-induced drought being experienced in Zimbabwe has resulted in the death of livestock especially cattle in Matabeleland South Province.
The Southern Eye reported that Matobo District is the most affected area where cattle have died due to lack of water and grass while others have been trapped in mud at water points, especially in dams.
According to a report released during the weekend by Habakkuk Trust, in rural communities in Matabeleland South, cattle are dying after being trapped in muddy ponds. It said:
The prevailing harsh climatic conditions have precipitated an erratic start to the 2023/24 rainy season currently being experienced in most parts of the country.
Zimbabwe is currently at the peak of the ongoing strong El Nino event which is driving below-average rainfall across much of southern Africa.
Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel
Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v
According to villagers from Gohole in Matobo district, the situation is dire as dozens of cattle succumb to the crisis in an attempt to drink water from muddy ponds that are inside the local dam.
Feluna Ncube, proportional representation councillor for Gohole in Matobo Ward 20, said:
We are receiving daily reports of cattle dying from being trapped in the muddy pools of Gohole Dam.
As if it’s not enough, some of our cattle are succumbing to starvation as grazing areas have been depleted and we are losing hope by the day.
Mary Mhlanga, a member of the Habakkuk Trust Community Advocacy Action Team from Matobo Ward 6 said:
We are involuntarily slaughtering our cattle every day, especially the ones in calf.
Once a cow in calf drops to the ground, chances of raising it to stand on its feet again are slim and we are left with no option but to slaughter.
The report further stated that the adverse weather conditions have also affected Bulilima, where wild animals are attacking livestock. It said:
Hyena invasions are on the rise, compounding livestock losses as the animals are too weak to escape from attacks by these predators.
The climate change-induced weather phenomenon has colluded with worsening economic conditions coupled with a weak climate governance framework much to the detriment of local communities.
The limited adaptation measures to the climate crisis are threatening to severely affect not only the household economic base but also have ripple effects on the local and national economies.
Villagers from Madlambudzi in Bulilima Ward 11 have since resorted to fetching water from dams to water their livestock.
More: Pindula News