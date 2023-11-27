South Africa, Russia, China Account For Over 60% Of Zimbabwe's Imports

External Trade Statistics: October 2023 – The total value of exported goods in October 2023 was US$831.9 million, representing a 22.7% increase from US$678.1 million reported in September 2023.

Imports for October: 2023 amounted to US$901.5 million, an increase of 16.7% from US$772.2 million recorded in September 2023.

The trade deficit for October 2023 was US$69.6 million, translating to a 26.4% decline from the deficit of US$94.6 million recorded in September 2023.

Sept 2023 exports value = USD678.1 million Oct 2023’s exports value = USD831.9 million. Among the country’s major export destinations in October 2023 were China (38.4%,) and the United Arab Emirates (22.8%), South Africa (16.3%).

The three countries accounted for around seventy-seven percent of the total export value of USD831.9 million.

Sept 2023 imports value = USD772.7 million Oct 2023 imports value = USD901.5 million.

Zimbabwe’s major source countries of imports in October 2023 were South Africa (34.7%), the Russian Federation (15.2%) and China (11.9%).

The three countries accounted for around sixty-two percent of the total import value of USD901.5 million.

